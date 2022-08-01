ABBA show to aid Wetherby elderly

ABBA tribute duo Angel Eyes will perform the Swedish pop sensations’ hits including Waterloo, Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia at the Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) event next month.

Organisers hope the Agnetha and Annafrid dopplegangers- who have appeared on TV - will help to bring in punters of all ages, as WiSE prepares for another winter of support.

WiSE Activities Coordinator, Debbie, said: “ABBA are loved by young and old and we know this fantastic duo will put on an incredible night.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every ticket sold will go towards helping an isolated, older person right here in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for over 60s, but we can only carry out that work by people supporting fundraising events like this one.”

Angel Eyes features the two women in the renowned ABBA tribute group, Planet Abba.

Doors open at 7pm on Thursday September 22 at The Engine Shed, Wetherby. The event is open to all adults, not just the over 60s. Tickets cost £10. Drinks from the licensed bar can be purchased for an additional cost.

To book, call 01937 588994 or buy from the WiSE Owl Café Boston Spa or The Engine Shed Wetherby. Tickets are also available online https://wise-wetherby-in-support-of-the-elderly.sumupstore.com/.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

WiSE aims to enable older people to live at home whilst reducing social isolation.

It also runs a cafe, transport, gardening, befriending, information and advice services.