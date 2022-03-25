A59 Kex Gill work to start by end of 2022

Kex Gill in 2019 during work to secure it from landslip.

MP Julian Smith made the announcement this week and said that North Yorkshire Council is waiting for one objection to be resolved about the work between Skipton and Blubberhouses.

“This is excellent news as the road has suffered numerous road closures over the years, due to landslips and other safety issues, which has led to long and congested diversions,” said Mr Smith.

“The realignment will create a permanent solution to the reoccurring issues that this part of the A59 has been experiencing.

“North Yorkshire County Council want to stress that until the work commences later this year, the road will continue to be inspected for repairs needed due wear and tear caused by the winter months.”

He said that work is due to be completed by early 2025.

The project is expected to cost up to £60 million, with the route being realigned to the other side of the Kex Gill valley.

Mr Smith added: “The council is waiting on one objection to be resolved, however. A positive result is expected shortly.

It was announced by North Yorkshire County Council last June that work was expected to start in the autumn after an invitation for tenders had gone out.

Coun Don Mackenzie said in his final column in the Harrogate Advertiser this week that it was one of the long-running issues he had dealt with during his time on the authority.

“Delays have occurred as often happens when building roads in environmentally sensitive areas of our countryside.

“Most of the issues are now resolved and a contractor should be appointed shortly.

“Once the re-aligned route is complete, the existing road will be dug up and returned to nature.”

The stretch of road has experienced closures because of land slips and disrupted travel, with long and costly diversions.

There has been five major landslides at Kex Gill since 2001, with one closing the road for eight weeks.