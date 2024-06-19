A walk on the dark side as Knaresborough Ghost Walks return round historic town's cobbled streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A historic walk through the streets of Knaresborough is to return tonight with a difference.

The public are being invited to join the Knaresborough Mummers for a ghastly ghost walk around the town with tales of hauntings, murders and witchcraft.

The idea for Knaresborough Ghost Walks was first launched in 2021, following the lockdowns in which much indoor entertainment was unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s popular tours around the town raised more than £1,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Scary histories - Knaresborough Ghost Walks are back and will take guests round the town's cobbled streets and scary corners to Knaresborough Castle. (Picture contributed)

Four walks are given each year, with private bookings available for groups like the Guides and Scouts, some of whom can prove to be scarier than the town's ghosts or, at least, that’s the joke by organisers.

The 90-minute tour tonight, Wednesday, June 19 begins at the Market Cross at 7pm before visiting a series of historic locations on the way to view the old churchyard.

Along the way, the party will meet characters from the darker side of Knaresborough's past before finishing at the town's ancient Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough may not be the biggest town in England but it has a wealth of folklore and history, some of a darker hue.

In previous years, local characters like Mother Shipton have been known to make personal appearances from beyond the grave, though, it is unpredictable.

Knaresborough Ghost Walks take place on June 19, August 14, October 30 and December 18.

The opening walk will be specially extended with a longer tour for the longest day.