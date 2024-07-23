A truly unique Harrogate cafe in lovely setting has been awarded a top food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate cafe that isn’t like any other cafe is celebrating a top hygiene rating.

Since it opened in 2021, Hopkins has not only gained a reputation for the beautiful surroundings it serves its food and drink menus in but for it’s whole approach.

News that it has received a five star food hygiene rating is welcome to its host Horticap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road in Harrogate, Horticap is an independent, registered charity with suitably qualified staff and a team of volunteers who provide adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.

Jubilant staff members at Hopkins at Horticap cafe in Harrogate after receiving a five star food hygiene rating. (Picture contributed)

The award-winning charity was set up in 1984 with the simple belief that the lives of its students could be enhanced by connecting with nature through the horticultural skills they learn.

The popular cafe helps it fulfil that role, putting Horticap students' interests are at the heart of everything it does.

By being so involved in Hopkins, it boosts their self confidence and teaches them useful skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For customers, the cafe has become the perfect place for a snack or meal, a coffee and a cake, whether that’s indoors in its attractive building or outdoors on the balcony or terrace.

Since it opened in 2021, Hopkins cafe at Horticap in Harrogate has not only gained a reputation for the beautiful surroundings it serves its food and drink menus in but for it’s whole approach. (Picture contributed)

The introduction of its new Spring Menu highlighted the cafe’s ethos of working with the seasons and championing Yorkshire products.

The shop at Horticap is an important outlet for the plants grown throughout the year as well as the varied crafts produced by the students at its garden centre.

Students receive training in the shop to give them experience in customer service and interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales make a valuable contribution to the income required to operate Horticap.

Opening hours at Hopkins at Horticap cafe

Seven days a week

Mon-Sat 9.30am to 4.30pm (last orders 4pm)

Sundays 10am to 4pm (last orders 3.30pm)

The shop is open Mon-Sat 9am to 5pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

So popular is Hopkins at Horticap, it is advisable to reserve a table by ringing 01423 522876 and press option 2.