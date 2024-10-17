A new lunchtime menu from the Harrogate Italian restaurant that hasn't forgotten its roots
Launched in October 2020 by owner, founder and chef Marco Greco with dishes inspired by his grandmother in Calabria, Pranzo has become one of the most popular Italian restaurants in Harrogate with consistently good word of mouth.
Located towards the bottom of Cold Bath Road, its never been content to rest on its laurels, despite building up such a loyal customer base and becoming something of an institution in this thriving part of town.
In 2022 the family-run restaurant doubled its capacity after taking on a lease on the former hairdressers next door.
Now, with diners’ taste having evolved away from long lunches, Pranzo has launched a new small plates lunch menu on weekdays promising the ultimate in flexibility so that diners can enjoy lunch their way.
As a child, Pranzo’s owner Marco enjoyed long summers in Calabria, even after his family moved to Ilkley to launch an Italian restaurant there.
A photograph of his inspirational grandmother – or Nonna – still hangs on one of the walls.
Specialising in authentic Italian cuisine from that unique region of Italy, Pranzo’s new menu has been in place for a few weeks now.
Regulars are already saying how much they love the changes, said Rose, the independent restaurant’s manager.
"We had been seeing more demand for mix and matching and quick and easy meals, rather than traditional long lunches,” she said.
"There is so much flexibility and variety to the new lunch menu while staying true to our authentic and delicious southern Italian cuisine.
“Because our lunch menu combines the small plates with homemade pasta dishes and new seasonal specials, it means what we offer appeals to a broad range of people, from busy office workers to girls lunching out and mums with children.”
The ‘mix and match’ menu delivers a light lunch, if desired, but does not shy away from serious dishes and includes the return by popular demand of steamed mussels with leeks, garlic and cream with homemade focaccia, as well as king prawn pasta with mussels, garlic, tomato, chilli and pangrattato.
There’s also Pranzo’s much-loved Lasagne with its four-hour ragù and lack of Béchamel sauce, almost as much a signature as the absence of pizza on the menu.
The small plates include new sandwiches such as Roast Porchetta and Crisp Chicken – plus a popular favourite in sticky pork belly.
There’s also a range of side dishes to share and swap, including the incredibly addictive Courgette Fries plus the almost as popular Skin on Fries with nduja mayonnaise and parmesan.
For anyone who is up for dessert, the tasty treats include Strawberry crème brulée with homemade biscotti and Warm chocolate and Nutella brownie topped with pistachio ice cream.
Known for being stylish but relaxed with that buzz of good times, the friendly and always helpful staff including waitress Ella and bar tender Honor can help diners choose from Pranzo’s carefully-selected imported wine list.
There’s also an enticing After Dinner Drinks menu, featuring Cocktails, Pranzo-cellos and Digestivo.
If you choose the utterly delicious Pina Calabria, you won’t regret it, but, beware, it has the kick of a mule.
The new Pranzo lunch menu is available Monday to Friday, noon to 4.30pm with two courses for £18.95 or three courses for £23.95.
But with the flexible new Small Plates Menu, the choice is entirely up to customers.
More information at: https://pranzoitalian.co.uk/harrogate-restaurant/