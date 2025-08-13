A new leash of life: Family legacy continues at Boroughbridge store which is a 'major part of the community'

A husband and wife team have taken over an independent shop which plays a pivotal role in the life of a North Yorkshire town.

Steve and Ria Wright have stepped in at Boroughbridge Animal Supplies which was originally founded by Steve’s father, Mark Wright, in 2012.

"We are proud to continue the legacy that Mark built and we are committed to maintaining the high standards of service, value and product quality that our customers have come to expect,” said Steve.

"At the same time, we are excited to bring new energy and ideas to the business.”

Boroughbridge Animal Supplies.

Boroughbridge Animal Supplies serves a broad base of customers across North Yorkshire, providing everyday essentials for pet owners, small holders and animal lovers.

The shop has remained a reliable part of the community for more than a decade, known for practical advice and a carefully chosen product range.

The couple met while working in the business and have built a strong foundation together over the years, supported by a small but dedicated team of four.

The formal takeover by Steve and Ria took effect on August 1 and marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution.

With an increase in demand for natural and health conscious pet products, the new owners are confident the business is in a good position to prosper in these challenging times.

"We believe in doing the right thing for our customers, offering genuine advice, fair pricing and personalised service that larger retailers often can’t match,” said Steve.

"Our focus will be on growing the range of products, staying in tune with ever evolving customer needs and ensuring that Boroughbridge Animal Suppliers remains a trusted name in the area."

Steve and Ria note that demand remains strong, a reflection of broader consumer trends, as pet ownership and spending continue to hold firm, with UK households spending more than £9 billion on their pets in 2024.

The Boroughbridge Animal Supplies store stocks more than 100 well known brands and a wide range of essentials including food, toys, bedding, accessories and health products for dogs, cats, small mammals, farm animals and more.