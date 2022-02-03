A look back on some of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Harrogate as she marks 70 years on the throne...

HM The Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne on Sunday.

The longest reigning British monarch of all time succeeded to the Throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of just 25 years, on the death of her father, King George VI.

She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee with events and initiatives throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday 5.

Here we look back at some of the times The Queen visited our region.

Send in your photographs for a future Retro page to [email protected] Please include details about the image and contact details.

1. 4th April 1985. The Queen accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Harrogate does a walkabout in Station Parade, Harrogate. Photo Sales

2. The Queen, escorted by show director, Bill Cowling, enters the sheep judging ring. 2008 Photo Sales

3. 5th April 1985. The Queen visited the ancient ruins of Fountains Abbey, near Ripon. She is seen here with Lord Gibson, former chairman of the national Trust. Photo Sales

4. The Queen pictured in the cattle judging ring.July 10 2008 Photo Sales