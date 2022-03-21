A look back at performances from Harrogate’s Phoenix Players as the society prepares for its next show...

The Phoenix Players from Harrogate is almost ready for its next production: The Addams Family.

As cast and crew prepare for opening night, we’ve taken a look back at some earlier performances and events from the musical theatre society. This includes 42nd Street, which was performed more than 20 years ago back in 2001, and Guys and Dolls, from 2003.

The Addams Family plays at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2. Book tickets online at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 502116.

Send in your photographs for a future Retro page by emailing [email protected]r.co.uk. Please include details about the image, your name, contact number and email address.

1. The Phoenix Players rehearse Guys and Dolls. Photo Sales

2. Phoenix Players ball held at The Millstones 09. Louise Chase, Susan Chase, Christopher Chase, Margaret Chilver, Ian Chilver and Emily Chase. Photo Sales

3. SOC Phoenix Players Dinner held at The Millstones Rest 08.Jonathan Doherty, Katherine Doherty and Richard Doherty. Photo Sales

4. Kim Healey from Rossett School is singing with Phoenix players in Annie. Photo Sales