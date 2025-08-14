The Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan’s and St John Fisher praised students on their “exceptional” A-level results.

Early indications show that the 2025 results have the highest value-added score (progress) the Associated Sixth Form has ever achieved. Nearly a third of all grades gained were A*or A and more than 76 per cent of grades were C or better.

There were some very strong individual performances, with several students achieving all A*, A or Distinction* grades.

Many students secured places at top universities, prestigious apprenticeships and other career pathways.

Head teacher of St Aidan’s, Siân Dover, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the results our students have achieved, and we could not be more pleased for them all.

“These results are a testament to the dedication and determination of our students, who have worked incredibly hard. Their success is richly deserved.

“Whether our students are heading to university, apprenticeships or employment, they leave our Associated Sixth Form equipped with the skills, values and confidence to thrive. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Head teacher of St John Fisher, Steve Mort, said: “We are so proud of all of our students and staff, and they thoroughly deserve this wonderful set of results.

“These young people have worked so hard, and we want to congratulate each and every one of them.

“I want to thank our exceptional teaching and support staff, whose commitment and care have guided our students every step of the way.

“This is a day of celebration not just for individual achievements, but for the strength of our Associated Sixth Form community.”

There were lots of happy faces at Ripon Grammar as students achieved some of the best results in the school’s history.

This year’s cohort saw 81.1 per cent of grades awarded at A*-B and 52.5 per cent per cent of all grades at A*/A.

Talented basketball player Hattie Miles, 18, achieved A*s in maths and chemistry and an A in physics. She will now study materials science at Oxford University.

She will be following in the footsteps of her 20-year-old sister, Nora, who will be starting her third year, studying French and Russian at the university.

“I’m really excited to be joining her,” said Hattie.

The teenager, from Hampsthwaite, juggled her studies with playing for Yorkshire and the North of England in the Junior National League.

Isabelle Whitehead has won a place to study medicine after being inspired by the doctors and nurses who looked after her disabled brother.

Isabelle, from Carthorpe near Ripon, balanced her studies with being a devoted young carer at home for her 12-year-old brother, Toby, who suffers from Dravet syndrome, a rare and severely disabling form of epilepsy, alongside autism.

The 18-year-old, who achieved A grades in chemistry and geography and a B in biology, will study medicine at the University of Liverpool.

She said: “Toby is the reason I want to do medicine. I have grown up seeing the positive effects that doctors and medical professionals have had on his condition.”

Tom Deniz, currently Britain’s number one ranked U18 judo star, was delighted to gain A*s in maths and further maths and As in physics and chemistry to win a place at Durham University.

The 18-year-old combined his gruelling training schedule with the England Judo squad with his A-level studies, while also playing rugby and swimming.

“Travelling across many countries throughout Europe to compete for my country has meant I’ve had less time to focus on my studies, so I needed to work extra hard on my time management,” he said.

His ambitions now are to continue to represent Great Britain over the coming years at major international events, alongside his university studies.

Talented musician Will Bellaries, 18, from Sawley, achieved A*s in maths, further maths, physics and music and will now go on to study maths at Durham University.

He plays multiple instruments including viola with the Harrogate Symphony and North Yorkshire Youth orchestras, and has won awards at a number of music festivals including the Harrogate Competitive Music Festival and the Ripon Young Musician of the Year Competition.

Beatrice Pickles-Mercer combined her passion for golf with her academic studies, earning two A*s in biology and French and an A in chemistry.

She has secured a place to study medicine at Scotland’s world-famous University of St Andrews, renowned as the home of golf.

Picking up her results the day before her 18th birthday, she said: “Golf has been a very demanding sport for me during A-levels and my time in sixth form.

“I had to cut down a large amount of the time I would spend at the practice ground and I was unable to enter any competitions.

“However, I was able to keep telling myself that all this hard work would pay off because I will be able to play golf alongside my studies at university since St Andrews is the home of golf.”

Kayleigh Yarker was delighted to achieve an A in her A-level art.

The 18-year-old, from Ripon, who has been learning Japanese alongside her A-levels, is now setting up her own online art store and plans to travel to Japan in her gap year before taking up her place to study production design for stage and screen at the Northern School of Art.

Kayleigh, who overcome several family bereaevements during her studies, was overjoyed to receive a recent commission from her favourite comedian, John Robertson.

Tassy Bell, a member of the National Youth Choir of Great Britain, triumphed over loss to achieve the top A-level grades she needed to win a place at Cambridge University, where she will study theology.

Tassy struggled with the death of her grandad in October, during her crucial final exam year, but despite this she achieved an A* in religious education and three As in politics, chemistry and German.

Poppy Bartle, from Markington, achieved top A-level grades despite taking time out to travel abroad to help care for her sister, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Poppy gained two A*s in business and psychology and an A in English literature, beating her predicted grades and securing her place to study psychology at the University of Newcastle.

“I felt guilty when I was not revising, but I just had to help out,” she said.

“Then when I was revising, I felt guilty that I was not there with my sister. I think she really appreciated my help.”

Among the other top performers were Elizabeth Bordewich and Henry Simpson, who achieved a clean sweep of four A* grades, and Leena Athab, who achieved three A*s and one A grade and will take up her place to study maths at University College London.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said the class of 2025 had been an incredibly hard-working and motivated year group, achieving the second best grade A*-B results in the school’s history.

“We are very proud of our students who have worked extremely hard, demonstrating a real passion for their learning,” he said.

“These results are also a testament the dedication of our staff and the support of parents and carers.

“My congratulations to all the students on another very successful year.

“Results are never an end in themselves but merely act as the necessary passport to the next destination and we are confident our students will go on to achieve great things in the next stage of their lives.”

The principal at Queen Ethelburga’s praised the “hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of the entire school community” as students celebrated “outstanding” A-level and BTEC results.

This year saw 77 per cent of students achieving A*-A grades and 91 per cent securing A*-B grades.

Students have been awarded a variety of esteemed first choice university places.

Daniel Machin, principal of Queen Ethelburga’s, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students.

“This year’s cohort has included a huge number of students who have been with us since prep school, along with more recent starters who have made a fantastic contribution to school life.

“These results reflect their efforts to make the most of all of the opportunities available to them.

“Thank you to our dedicated teachers and the support of our QE parents and families, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

There were also celebrations at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), where 62 per cent of A-levels were awarded top A* and A grades.

A total of 190 students achieved top grades of three As or more. Twelve pupils achieved A*s in all of their subjects

Seven students secured places at Oxbridge to study subjects including engineering, law, classics and medicine.

Sue Woodroofe, principal at GSAL, said: “These are outstanding results for the school, some of the best in our history.

“Our Year 13s are an incredibly talented cohort who have achieved so much, both in the classroom and beyond. They’ve led by example and inspired younger pupils with their positivity and determination.

“Today is a special moment to celebrate their journey and to thank the families and staff who have been part of it. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Coun Annabel Wilkinson, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, said: “Huge congratulations to the students across North Yorkshire who have received their A-level and equivalent exam results today. I am incredibly proud of you all.

“We have high aspirations for every child and young person in North Yorkshire and by achieving these exceptional grades and qualifications, local students can look forward to the future, whether that is a university place, further education, an apprenticeship, training or employment.

“Thank you to all our teaching and school colleagues from across the county for their commitment and support in helping our young people towards success. The results are also a testament to them.”

Sir Stuart Carlton, corporate director for children and young people’s services, said: “I would like to congratulate students on their achievements and thank our dedicated teachers for all the help and guidance they have provided to ensure that each child has the best possible education, no matter the circumstances.

“Our priority remains that all young people leave school or college with the best qualifications they can achieve and the life skills they need to thrive into adulthood.

“I hope that these hard-earned qualifications will enable them to take the next stage of their journey, whether that’s work, further or higher education or other opportunities and I wish them the very best in their future.”

Nationally, top A-level results have risen this year, with 28.3 per cent of grades marked at A* or A. This is an increase from 27.8 per cent in 2024.

UCAS has reported that a record number of students have secured a place at their first choice university.

