A Harrogate teenager has now been missing for three weeks - can you help police with their appeal?

A 16-year-old boy from Harrogate has been missing for three weeks, and police are appealing to the public for their help in locating him.

The last confirmed sighting of Bailey Townend (pictured) was in Harrogate at around 10.15pm on April 17.

Despite extensive enquiries since then, officers have been unable to locate Bailey, and are concerned for his welfare.

Bailey is described as white; around 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that he could still be in the Harrogate area.

If you think you might have seen Bailey, or have any information, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information on to the force control room.