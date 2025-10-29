'A delay that helps no one' is response of Harrogate MP against 'bulldozing' Rotary Wood

The response to a delay to deciding on the future of Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans has been as complex as anything else in this lengthy saga with the strongest words coming from the town’s MP.

Following yesterday’s amendment at the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Planning Committee meeting to defer a final vote until the bottled water had clarified the ecological and biodiversity aspects of its plans on Harlow Hill, Tom Gordon MP said public feeling was clearly hostile to felling trees at Rotary Wood and the delay “helped no one”.

"‘The planning committee’s choice to defer a decision on Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion is just kicking the can down the road, failing to protect our precious woodland,” said the L:ib Dem MP

"It’s clear there won’t be a consensus on this. When I attended the Pinewoods Conservation Group meeting, which Harrogate Spring Water were part of, the deep divisions were obvious.

"Our community wants Rotary Wood protected, not bulldozed.

"This delay helps no one. It’s time for the council to listen to local people, recognise the strength of feeling, and make a firm commitment to protect Rotary Wood once and for all.”

Members of Pinewoods Conservation Group, the Harrogate charity which seeks to protect the area, welcomed the deferral but said they needed to see substantive progress on their environmental concerns during the pause.

A statement by the Harrogate charity said: “We welcome the committee’s decision to defer a ruling on the Harrogate Spring Water expansion.

"This pause is the right step - the application remains incomplete and fails to meet North Yorkshire Council’s own planning requirements.

"The delay gives officers and councillors time to properly address the missing ecological management plan, the absence of a published Section 106 agreement, and the lack of proven biodiversity net gain.

"These are not minor issues - they are legal obligations under planning policy and environmental law.

"The community has been clear: development must not come at the expense of Harrogate’s green spaces and biodiversity.

“We hope the council uses this opportunity to demand full transparency and compliance before any decision is made.

"We thank all those who have supported this campaign and will advise further on next steps in due course.”

As for Harrogate Spring Water, which first launched its expansion plans to boost growth and create jobs in 2017 when it was still an independent family-owned Harrogate firm and the climate for its vision seemed more favourable, it also issued its own calm statement.

Richard Hall, Managing Director of a company now owned by a French multi-national, said: “Our plans represent a significant investment in Harrogate, creating more than 50 new jobs, delivering an annual £2.3 million boost to the local economy, and a commitment to protecting the local environment.

“We will continue to engage with the relevant parties, ahead of the next planning committee meeting.”

The Green Party made its views strongly at the meeting when councillor Arnold Warneken read out a quote reported to be from Dame Judy Dench in which she said "destroying Rotary Wood for corporate expansion would be an act of environmental vandalism".

As for Harrogate Rotary Club, which originally planted the trees at Rotary Wood 20 years ago, while no longer opposing the expansion plans, they remain neutral in the debate and are retaining a quiet dignity.