‘A day of competition, camaraderie and celebration’: Harrogate charity golf day raises outstanding £12,500 for Henshaws

A charity golf day in Harrogate has raised an incredible £12,500 to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities.

The Henshaws Charity Golf Day at Rudding Park, proudly sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors, brought together 21 teams from across the North of England for a day of competition, camaraderie and celebration.

The day began with a buzz in the Rudding Park clubhouse, where bacon sandwiches and fresh coffee fuelled plenty of excitement before golfers teed off on the Repton course.

By lunchtime the rain had cleared, the sun was shining, and players were ready to take on the main challenge, the 18-hole Hawtree course.

The Henshaws Charity Golf Day at Rudding Park in Harrogate has raised an incredible £12,500 to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities

With plenty of laughs, some serious skill and a healthy dose of rivalry, every team gave it their all.

As clubs were packed away, the terrace became the perfect stage for a well-earned BBQ, drinks, and the chance to swap stories and celebrate the day’s achievements.

The team prize went to Intergroup, who were each presented with a Yorkshire food and drink hamper kindly donated by Martin Mann I.T. Solutions.

Individual honours were also keenly contested, with Ben Dowds of Beevers & Struthers named Best Player, while Chris Hastings of McCormicks Solicitors impressed with both the longest drive and closest to the pin, taking home a selection of fine wines.

Flora Simpson, Corporate Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s Golf Day.

"The atmosphere on and off the course was incredible, and to raise £12,500 is just fantastic.

“Every penny will go towards helping people with sight loss and other disabilities to go beyond expectations and thrive.

"We’re so grateful to McCormicks Solicitors, all our teams, and everyone who made the day possible.”

Next year’s Henshaws Charity Golf Day will take place on Wednesday, September 16 at Rudding Park, and early interest is already building.

Anyone who is keen to get involved is encouraged to contact the Henshaws fundraising team for more details.

For more information, visit https://www.henshaws.org.uk/ or email [email protected]