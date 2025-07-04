‘A brilliant day filled with energy, community spirit and fantastic live music’: BedFest raises incredible £28,000 for Harrogate charity

This year’s BedFest, which ran alongside the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, has raised an incredible £28,000 for Henshaws, organisers have revealed.

BedFest is a full-day celebration that brings people together to support Henshaws and raise vital funds to empower people living with sight loss and other disabilities across the North of England.

The popular event was held on Saturday, June 14 at the Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in the heart of Knaresborough and welcomed more than 800 visitors.

Music lovers were treated to performances by 19 local musicians across two stages on the day, including Henshaws’ ambassadors DJ Rory Hoy and Leo Hicks.

More than 2,000 drinks were served by local breweries Harrogate Brewing Co and Turning Point Brewing Co and Italian food and Brymor ice cream was dished out by local food vendors 180° Streetfood and Sparkle and Magic.

This year’s BedFest was kindly sponsored again by Specsavers who are a long-term supporter of Henshaws.

Andy Bryer, Retail Director at Specsavers in Harrogate, said: “We were thrilled to sponsor BedFest again, now our third time around.

"It's a genuinely fantastic event that the whole community looks forward to.

“The work Henshaws does is life-changing, and we were thrilled to be a small part of that.

"Their dedicated staff and volunteers are truly inspiring, and they do so much for residents in and around Harrogate, so it's wonderful that all the proceeds go back into the community.’’

Clare Cunningham, Fundraiser at Henshaws, added: “We’re absolutely delighted that BedFest raised an incredible £28,000 for Henshaws this year.

"We welcomed over 800 visitors for a brilliant day filled with energy, community spirit and fantastic live music.

“We’re so grateful to our headline sponsor Specsavers, as well as every single person who attended, volunteered, performed, or supported the event in any way.

"Every penny raised will help Henshaws continue supporting people living with sight loss and other disabilities across the North of England.

"We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

The money raised from BedFest will help Henshaws continue its mission to empower individuals with sight loss and disabilities to grow in confidence, gain independence, achieve their ambitions and live life to the full.

For more information about Henshaws, visit https://www.henshaws.org.uk/