87-year-old Harrogate care home resident reveals she walked impressive 700 miles in one year

Born in 1935, Margaret, an accomplished artist and published author, is a self-confessed “technology whizz” having mastered the skill of ‘Scannergraph’ art in her early 60’s and being a lover of computers and gadgets.

In 2022, Margaret was taken ill and following a short stay in hospital, she moved into Harcourt Gardens, a residential care home offering dementia and respite care.

Determined to return to better physical health, Margaret stopped her medication, upgraded the wheels for her trolley, and downloaded a pedometer app on her smartphone in a bid to build her strength.

Margaret said: “My goal was to get to 4,000 steps a day and because of the location of the home, I realised I could walk very nicely around the Stray, or into town.

"I worked out a flat route around the home and stepped to it.”

Despite her ill health before moving into the home, Margaret has always been very active.

Before she drove a car, Margaret would ride a bike to and from her work as a midwife in the 1950s.

Margaret continued: “The funny thing is, I didn’t even realise how far I had walked until I had a little play with the pedometer app and I couldn’t believe my eyes when it showed I had covered 700 miles.”

Debbie Daniels, Manager at Harcourt Gardens Care Home, said: “Margaret is a true inspiration and a shining example of sheer determination – Margaret really is testament to the saying ‘age is just a number’.

“Nothing will stop Margaret from getting her steps in – she leaves the home with everything she needs for rain or shine in her trolley bag and owns a good pair of shoes recommended for her osteoarthritis.

“As well as keeping physically active, Margaret is also a big believer in keeping her mind active too and has started a Scrabble Club here at Harcourt Gardens on a Sunday afternoon.”