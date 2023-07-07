News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

87-year-old Harrogate care home resident reveals she walked impressive 700 miles in one year

A resident at a care home in Harrogate has revealed she has walked 700 miles in just one year following her arrival in June 2022.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read

Born in 1935, Margaret, an accomplished artist and published author, is a self-confessed “technology whizz” having mastered the skill of ‘Scannergraph’ art in her early 60’s and being a lover of computers and gadgets.

In 2022, Margaret was taken ill and following a short stay in hospital, she moved into Harcourt Gardens, a residential care home offering dementia and respite care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Determined to return to better physical health, Margaret stopped her medication, upgraded the wheels for her trolley, and downloaded a pedometer app on her smartphone in a bid to build her strength.

A resident at a care home in Harrogate has revealed she has walked an impressive 700 miles in just one yearA resident at a care home in Harrogate has revealed she has walked an impressive 700 miles in just one year
A resident at a care home in Harrogate has revealed she has walked an impressive 700 miles in just one year
Most Popular

Margaret said: “My goal was to get to 4,000 steps a day and because of the location of the home, I realised I could walk very nicely around the Stray, or into town.

"I worked out a flat route around the home and stepped to it.”

Despite her ill health before moving into the home, Margaret has always been very active.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before she drove a car, Margaret would ride a bike to and from her work as a midwife in the 1950s.

Margaret continued: “The funny thing is, I didn’t even realise how far I had walked until I had a little play with the pedometer app and I couldn’t believe my eyes when it showed I had covered 700 miles.”

Debbie Daniels, Manager at Harcourt Gardens Care Home, said: “Margaret is a true inspiration and a shining example of sheer determination – Margaret really is testament to the saying ‘age is just a number’.

“Nothing will stop Margaret from getting her steps in – she leaves the home with everything she needs for rain or shine in her trolley bag and owns a good pair of shoes recommended for her osteoarthritis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As well as keeping physically active, Margaret is also a big believer in keeping her mind active too and has started a Scrabble Club here at Harcourt Gardens on a Sunday afternoon.”

Margaret added: “I’ve always loved the outdoors and moving into a care home wasn’t going to stop me from exploring and keeping my body and mind fit and active.”

Related topics:Harrogate