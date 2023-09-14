80s pop icon on why she moved to Harrogate and how dad's 'master plan' made Five Star global superstars

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Managed by dad Buster, who was inspired by The Jackson Five, Deniece Pearson was a 15-year-old kid from Romford when she and her four siblings Stedman, Lorraine, Doris and Delroy shot to fame as one of the biggest pop groups in the world.

After winning a Grammy Nomination and a Brit Award in the 1980s, as well as enjoying a long string of feelgood hit singles such as System Addict and million-selling albums including Silk and Steel, Five Star officially disbanded in 2001, leaving singer songwriter Deniece as Five Star’s torch bearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 80s icon, now aged 55, is thrilled at the reception for her latest self-penned solo single, the uplifting, reggae-inflected Forever Young, which serves as a trailer for her next album Free-Queen-See, set for release in 2024.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Deniece Pearson of 80s pop icons Five Star, now aged 55, is thrilled at the reception for her latest self-penned solo single, the uplifting, reggae-inflected Forever Young. (Picture contributed)

But, despite enjoying an illustrious and wide-ranging solo career, her focus is firmly on Five Star’s forthcoming 40th anniversary show in London.

"I’m happy to fly the flag for the guys and they are happy with everything,” said Deniece.

"They always send me their love.

"At our peak, I used to write the more rocking tracks on Five Star albums, as well as one of our top ten singles.

Flashback: “My very first car was a Lamborghini" - Deniece Pearson at the peak of Five Star's fame. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to carry on Five Star’s legacy and live up to the high quality the band had.”

Known at their peak for glitz and glamour, the days of super cars and tabloid headlines are long gone, as is thankfully, the turbulence of Five Star’s lower moments.

"We were such a musical family,” said Deniece.

"My dad had worked with soul legend Wilson Pickett.

The cover of the album Silk and Steel by 80s pop icons Five Star (Picture contributed)

"It was his master plan to launch as on our own independent label then licence our music through a major record label – and it worked.

"I did enjoy it all at the time.

“My very first car was a Lamborghini.

"I couldn’t even drive when I got it!

"I’m still a bit of a queen.”

After returning to the UK after a spell living in California in the 1990s, Deniece decided 18 months ago to move to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My team live in Leeds. It was my masseuse who told me about Harrogate,” she said.

"I live just five minutes out of the town centre.

"It’s such a beautiful town.

"I’m a Christmas girl and I like that Harrogate goes all out at Christmas time to make itself look so Christmassy.”

The Five Star icon may retain her striking flair for fashion and making a visual impact, as any true star should.

But she’s experienced the ups and downs of international success and come out the other side in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may even be a Deniece Pearson Christmas single for the very first time.

"Christmas is a magical time of year but I’ve never done a Christmas song before,” said Deniece.

"I’m feeling very empowered.

"Everything I want is falling into place.

"I can see myself having a Christmas number one!”

"I’m ready to roll."

The Five Star 40th Anniversary Show will take place at Pizza Express Live in London on September 30.