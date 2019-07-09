70 years of marriage

A well known Boston Spa couple are celebrating their Platinum wedding.

Joyce and Leslie Ackroyd married 70 years ago in Birmingham on June 29 1949 and Joy, then a chiropdist, wore a dress made from parachute silk as rationing was still in force.

The pair met while electrical engineer Leslie was working in Birmingham and moved to set up home in Bingley.

They had two children - Linette and Jonathan - and the family relocated to Great Bookham, Surrey in 1965 for Leslie’s work where they remained until 2004 when they moved back home to Yorkshire where their son and his family live.

They settled quickly into life at Boston Spa. Les, 95, continued his beloved German classes until early 2019, he became a member of Probus and served as chairman and also joined the Men’s Forum & U3A.

Joy, 90, a lifetime thespian, was involved in amateur dramatic society, The Townswomens Guild, and is still an avid bridge player.

They regularly attend Boston Spa Methodist and Joy is involved in fundraising and social activities.

The couple each have their own theories as to a happy marriage.

Les says it’s to ‘Do as I am told’ while Joy says ‘there is no secret but a little drop of whiskey helps!’

They received a card from the Queen on the day of their anniversary and will celebrate with four generations of the family and friends at a meal.

They have five grandchildren, five great grandchildren.