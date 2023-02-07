500 not out at Parkrun - One Harrogate school teacher’s inspiring tale of community volunteering

A teacher from Harrogate has achieved a major parkrun achievement without running a single step at the event.

Fiona Barkley, who is a very familiar face the Stray facing Christ Church on Saturday mornings, has become one of an elite club of parkrun volunteers around the world who have accomplished 500 supporting roles at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My involvement with parkrun began back in 2013 when my friends started running at the 5km event, " said Fiona.

Incredible volunteer - Harrogate school teacher Fiona Barkley who has accomplished 500 supporting roles at Parkrun.

"I only went along to offer them moral support initially, but soon decided that as I was there every week I may as well make myself useful and so I got myself a barcode.

"Sadly my friends have since stopped running but it is now what Saturday mornings are for in my world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that first 9am start ten years ago, Fiona has been been Run Director of eight events, timekeeper of 233, a marshal of 69 and a barcode scanner 101 times.

The Harrogate school teacher's incredible support over the years is far from academic for organisers of the weekly free community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

For, without volunteers like Fiona, parkrun events simply could not take place.

Not that this volunteer's volunteer takes herself seriously each Saturday morning when hundreds of people come together on the Stray to run and socialise, make new friends and stay healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm a serial volunteer,” admits the redoubtable Fiona.

"I love being involved in events, especially sporting events – especially when I don't actually have to do any of the sports.

"Over the years I have been involved with walking, running, cycling, swimming and even obstacle races and I have loved them all".

Parkrun is always looking for new volunteers and finding out about Harrogate parkrun volunteering opportunities couldn't be easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply sign up for parkrun at www.parkrun.org.uk or send an email to [email protected] stating when you'll be available and what tasks you'd like to volunteer for.