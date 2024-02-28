5 Star Fitness's charity event in memory of Joe Turner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to an "incredible" Wetherby teen who was still playing football, going to the gym and living life to the full right up until the very end.

Joe Turner, 19, sadly passed away on Wednesday, October 11, following a brain tumour after 2 years, 9 month and 12 days. His family and friends say he "battled with real dignity, strength and determination" and was "smiling right up until the end". Joe inspired everyone he met, including British rapper Stormzy - who even attended his funeral.

Joe was still training at 5 Star Fitness Gym in Crossley Street, Wetherby before he passed away. Jamie Field and Kenny Milne, the owners of 5 Star Fitness were so moved as to how Joe just continued his life to the full that they decided to hold a charity event in memory of him.

Team volunteers on the Bikes, Rowing Machines Skis and Treadmill

150+ participants took part. This was a mixture of 5 Star clients and team, Joe’s family and friends, Kirk Deighton football team, who Joe played for and the owners Jamie and Kenny, who were working out through the night. The distances were measured on each piece of equipment every hour and over the 24 hours they covered 1,750 Kilometres.