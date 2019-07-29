32 pictures that perfectly capture the amazing spirit of Harrogate Carnival 2019 Harrogate held the fantastic Carnival on Saturday, with the streets filled with performers and spectators despite the heavy rainfall. Take a look through these beautiful pictures from the day. 1. Harrogate Carnival 2019 A sea of umbrellas watching one of the bands in Valley Gardens. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Harrogate Carnival 2019 A dancer stretching her wings for the crowd. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Harrogate Carnival 2019 One of the dancers showing off her beautiful costume. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Harrogate Carnival 2019 Mid-dance in the middle of town. Gerard Binks jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8