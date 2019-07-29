Dancers showcasing their glorious costumes.

32 pictures that perfectly capture the amazing spirit of Harrogate Carnival 2019

Harrogate held the fantastic Carnival on Saturday, with the streets filled with performers and spectators despite the heavy rainfall.

Take a look through these beautiful pictures from the day.

A sea of umbrellas watching one of the bands in Valley Gardens.

1. Harrogate Carnival 2019

A sea of umbrellas watching one of the bands in Valley Gardens.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A dancer stretching her wings for the crowd.

2. Harrogate Carnival 2019

A dancer stretching her wings for the crowd.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
One of the dancers showing off her beautiful costume.

3. Harrogate Carnival 2019

One of the dancers showing off her beautiful costume.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mid-dance in the middle of town.

4. Harrogate Carnival 2019

Mid-dance in the middle of town.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8