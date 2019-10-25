£300,000 work on gas pipes underway along Aspin Lane

The North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks, is investing £300,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in Clifford.

The work, which started on Monday, October 21, is scheduled to last for approximately 10 weeks.

The project is part of NGN’s investment in the gas infrastructure in the area to ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

However, in order for works to be carried out safely and efficiently, it has been necessary to implement temporary traffic management measures.

There will be two-way temporary traffic lights on Stockdale Walk for two weeks after the start of the project.

There will also be a road closure in place on York Lane, at the junction of York Road, for approximately two weeks.

At the same time, there will also be a lane closure on King James Road. This lane closure will mean that traffic will be able to travel down King James Road and on to York Road but will not be have access in the opposite direction, from King James Road from York Road, and Work will continue but there will be no further traffic management required until Monday 9 December, when there will be four-way temporary traffic lights on Aspin Lane at the junction of Crag Lane. These will be in place for at least two weeks.

Chris Cunniff, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

NGN’s Customer Care Officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Regular updates will also be available on NGN’s website northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.