20th anniversary of famous Harrogate store which is in Daily Express’ 'Top 100 shops in the world'

This summer will marks a significant milestone for one of Harrogate’s most beloved shops as it celebrates 20 years.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From its beginnings in 2005 as a Food Hall on West Park to the recent opening of its stunning flagship store on Leeds Road, Weetons has spent the past two decades championing provenance, quality, and community engagement in Yorkshire.

Founded by a group of local farmers with a mission to share the best of Yorkshire and British produce with Harrogate, Weetons was built on a simple belief: that great food, created and served with care, can make even the everyday moments feel exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of their ethos is a commitment to creating a space that brings people together, offering the perfect blend of a vibrant Food Hall, an inspiring Home + Garden collection, and warm, inviting Restaurants.

Successful Harrogate business Weetons started in 2005 as a Food Hall on West Park. (Picture contributed)

“Weetons has always been about more than what’s on the shelves,” said Richard, Weetons' head butcher at West Park, who has been there since day one.

"It’s about relationships - with our producers, our customers, and our team.

"We’ve served generations of families here and are proud to be still doing what we love, 20 years on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Weetons has gained national recognition, including being named Best Rural Retailer by the Countryside Alliance and listed among the Daily Express’ “Top 100 Shops in the World.”

Most recently, a team member from the West Park store received the Outstanding Customer Service of the Year award, underscoring the team’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

But it’s the personal stories that continue to define the brand. Long-term customers speak of the warm welcome, exceptional offerings, and thoughtful customer service that keep them coming back week after week.

In 2024, Weetons entered a new chapter with the opening of its flagship store on Leeds Road, a sustainably designed space nestled beside Crimple Beck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A destination in its own right, the store reflects the complete Weetons experience through:

An expanded Food Hall showcasing the finest local and regional produce, premium pantry staples, and ready-to-enjoy meals expertly prepared on-site, alongside specialist Butchery, Delicatessen, and Bakery counters.

A curated Home + Garden collection offering inspiration for indoor and outdoor living, as well as an extensive selection of annual and perennial plants chosen by Weetons’ horticultural team with over 30 years of experience.

A Restaurant presenting a blend of classic and modern British cuisine, serving dishes crafted with premium ingredients sourced directly from Weetons’ own Food Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafés, including the Terrace Café, which offers a laid-back spot for coffee or a quick bite, and The Snug, adjacent to the Secret Garden. Both are dog-friendly and serve treats from the Delicatessen and Patisserie.

An event and private hire space for those planning something special, ideal for celebrations as big as weddings, through to smaller gatherings and community events.

The flagship has already won both RIBA Regional and Sustainability Awards, but most importantly, it has quickly woven itself into people’s everyday routines

Jess Upson, Store Manager at Weetons West Park, said:

“Being part of Weetons for over a decade, I’ve seen first-hand how much love and care goes into everything we do, from the relationships with our suppliers to the way we greet every customer. It’s not just a store, it’s a community. As we celebrate 20 years, I feel incredibly proud to have grown with a brand that truly values its people and its purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best part? It still feels like we’re just getting started.”

To celebrate 20 years of Weetons, they will be hosting a summer full of community celebrations, customer giveaways, in-store tastings, and special offers.

The public is being encouraged to pop in, raise a glass, and join in celebrating two decades of the exceptional everyday.