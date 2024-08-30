20,000 pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough may lose their Winter Fuel Payments says Harrogate MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon is warning that thousands of pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough are at risk of losing their Winter Fuel Payments.

The Lib Dem MP’s concern follows new analysis showing that an estimated 20,000 pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough may lose the £300 payment, which helps with heating bills in the cold winter months.

With Chancellor Rachel Reeves under growing pressure to reverse her decision, the Lib Dem MP is backing his leader Sir Ed Davey’s call for a Commons vote on the decision.

Tom Gordon, said: “I recognise that the new Government faces difficult choices after the appalling mess left by the Conservatives.

Tom Gordon MP is backing a Lib Dem motion to protect 20,000 pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough from the proposed Winter Fuel Payment cut.(Picture contributed)

"But a rethink is urgently needed so that poorer and vulnerable pensioners in our community continue to get the support they so desperately need.”

The Winter Fuel Payment was first introduced in 1997 by the then Labour government under Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The proposed scrapping of the payment to 11 million pensioners is part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ efforts to close a £22bn hole in the public finances she said was “covered up” by the recent Conservative government.

The new analysis for Harrogate and Knaresborough was compiled by the House of Commons Library used data from the Department of Work and Pensions to estimate the number of pensioners in the constituency who don't receive pension credit, and so would lose the winter fuel allowance unless they receive other benefits.

With average energy bills set to rise by £149 a year from October, Age UK charity says two million pensioners would struggle to afford their energy bills as a result of Government plans.

The Lib Dem motion, which would block the Government’s changes, is set to be tabled as soon as Parliament returns next week and has been backed by all 72 Lib Dem MPs.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, said: “I’ve heard from countless pensioners across Harrogate and Knaresborough worried about losing this vital support and how they will afford their energy bills this winter.

“Stripping support from many of the poorest pensioners in Harrogate and Knaresborough just when energy bills are set to rise again is simply wrong.

"It could force vulnerable elderly people in our community to choose between eating and heating this winter.”