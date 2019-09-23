19-year-old attacked in broad daylight in Harrogate - here's everything we know so far

A 19-year-old man has been attacked in broad daylight whilst walking towards a Harrogate town centre supermarket.

The incident happened on September 14 at around 11.45am - the man was walking towards Asda on Bower Road when he was approached by a group of young men and assaulted.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident may have information which could be of assistance to the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for a woman who came to the assistance of the victim to contact police."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Kelly.