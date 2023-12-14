12-year-old Harrogate girl publishes first book after being inspired by her teachers

Sula Stanhope is just like any other Year eight student. But inspired by her teachers at Oatlands Junior School and Harrogate Grammar School to a love of English, she has written and published a book.

“The Alchemist's Prophecy” is a tale of magic and adventure and Sula hopes her target audience, who are the same age that she is, will recognise the dangerous and troubled world that lead character Avery inhabits.

"Avery's world is turned upside down when she's sent on a quest with five other teenagers she hardly knows,” Sula said.

"She has to find a power in herself that she didn't know she had."

Sula wrote her book on her school iPad and now it's an Amazon paperback

Sula too had to find something in herself. Her book took four months to write and, at 371 pages, it’s slightly longer than the first of the Harry Potter series.

"In primary school, I was still new to writing, but my teachers encouraged me and gave me the confidence I needed to go on and pursue my dreams,” she said.

"I've always made up stories, but it was their passion for the subject that ignited mine."

She wrote it before going to bed each night using free software installed on her school iPad.

"Mum and dad said I could have some extra screen time if I was working on creative projects,” she said.

"They were slightly surprised when I presented them with the first draft of my novel."

However, some of Sula's prescient teachers may have seen it coming.

Ms Coyne, Year five leader, said: “When I heard about Sula writing her own book, I was not surprised.

"During her time at Oatlands Junior School, Sula showed such creativity, talent and always had her head in a book (sometimes hidden under the table).

"She was an avid reader who clearly loves books and responds with great maturity to the texts we explore. I cannot wait to read it!”

Rosie Doyle, Sula’s Year six English teacher, added: “I would say I am surprised, but I’m actually not!”