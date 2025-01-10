100th anniversary: Groundbreaking Harrogate charity which began with a green grocer's passion to help others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The remarkable story of how a greengrocer founded Yorkshire Cancer Research in the aftermath of the First World War is in the spotlight as a Harrogate-based cancer charity celebrates its centenary.

Since it was launched in 1925, Yorkshire Cancer Research has been working with researchers, cancer experts, volunteers, fundraisers and people with cancer to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire, saving lives across the region and beyond.

The charity, which today is based at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate, began in the interwar period when notable Yorkshire figures gathered at the Old Medical School in Leeds to found ‘The Yorkshire Council of the British Empire Cancer Campaign’, as it was known originally.

One of these founders was Barker Thomas Clegg, a greengrocer and grain wholesaler, who was a passionate fundraiser and campaigner for cancer charities.

Milestone centenary - Barker Thomas Clegg, who was Yorkshire Cancer Research's first Joint Honorary Secretary in 1925 and one of the six key founders of the charity, which is based in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Speaking this week, Ruth Garwood, the granddaughter of Barker Thomas Clegg, who became the charity’s first Joint Honorary Secretary and one of the six key founders of Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “My grandfather was motivated by a powerful sense of duty and had great dreams of a better world.

"His voluntary work embraced many causes including campaigning on many issues around cancer and promoting cancer research.

"I remember he was very interested in a medical book which had suggested a link between smoking and cancer, a revolutionary idea at the time.

"He was awarded the CBE for services to charity in 1952 and received a Doctorate from Leeds University towards the end of his life.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research is marking its 100th year by paying tribute to those who have contributed to pioneering cancer research in Yorkshire over the past century.

The charity funds £64 million of cancer research and services, including 25 clinical trials, giving people across the region the opportunity to take part in and benefit from innovative cancer research.

Annette Ward from Harrogate is one of more than 1,000 people in Yorkshire who has benefitted from the charity’s pioneering cancer exercise programme Active Together.

She took part in the programme following a second diagnosis of breast cancer in 2023 to build up her strength and fitness after treatment.

Harrogate woman and cancer survivor Annette Ward said: “Yorkshire Cancer Research’s support has helped enormously in my recovery.” (Picture contributed)

After initially joined Yorkshire Cancer Research as a volunteer in 2020, she is now Deputy Shop Manager at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre and supports the charity in promoting the importance of early diagnosis.

Annette said: “It’s amazing to think of the thousands of lives which have been saved through Yorkshire Cancer Research’s work since 1925.

"I have been a huge fan of the charity for the last four years, having received brilliant treatment and care.

"The charity’s support has helped enormously in my recovery.”

Throughout 2025, Yorkshire Cancer Research will provide people in Yorkshire with a host of fundraising challenges and community events to get involved in, while inviting people to discover more about the charity’s 100-year history of pioneering work.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Reaching the charity's centenary is a testament to the supporters, fundraisers, volunteers, researchers, cancer experts and people with cancer who have come together to bring life-saving services to people in Yorkshire since 1925.

"There is still a lot of work to be done but, together, we can make great progress towards a Yorkshire free from cancer.”