1,000 people call on North Yorkshire Council to remove Knox Lane site in Harrogate from local plan

Councils are legally obligated to have a local plan which sets out where houses can be built over a minimum 15-year period.

In its local plan, the now-defunct Harrogate Borough Council said 52 homes could be built on the green fields off Knox Lane — which remains active.

However, the new unitary authority is drawing up a county-wide plan that will replace the Harrogate document when it is eventually agreed.

Margaret Cockerill, Alison Heyward and Jill Harrison collecting signatures as part of a petition that asks North Yorkshire Council to remove the Knox Lane site in Harrogate from its future local plan

It’s still in the early stages and officers have not said where land could be allocated for development.

But if the Knox Lane site were not to be included, it would significantly reduce the chances of houses ever being built there.

Although developer Jomast would likely be keen to secure planning permission before the new local plan is finalised.

Jomast has seen its scheme for 53 homes repeatedly thwarted by council planning committees, most recently in September when it was refused.

The plans have been controversial in Bilton with residents claiming the development will destroy wildlife and a cherished green corner of the Harrogate suburb.

A former railway line also runs through the site and as asbestos was used for installation on steam trains, it’s lead to fears that tar from coal could still be toxic, posing a threat to future residents.

In another attempt to stop the scheme, Bilton residents have mobilised and launched the petition which they plan to deliver to Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors in March.

The residents argue the land is unsuitable for development and the council is already meeting its housebuilding requirements.

They added: “The land has effectively reverted to nature.

"With some planting of specially selected trees and other local species it can become an area of rewilding.

"In this way it can actively support biodiversity at the edge of Harrogate and contribute significantly to the White Rose Forest, a major initiative supported by both Harrogate and North Yorkshire Council.”