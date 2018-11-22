People’s top tenor Alfie Boe books Harrogate date to showcase new songs

Alfie Boe brings, who released his new album As Time Goes By earlier this month, tours to Harrogate International Conference Centre next year.

The record celebrates the golden era of music from the 30s and 40s.

“I’m excited to get back on the road, especially with a new record that I’m so proud of. These songs are at their best when performed live,” said Alfie

“We’ll be enjoying some of great songs from my previous records, but I more than anything want to bring back to life an era when British audiences discovered a brand new kind of American music, full of energy, optimism and romance. I’d like to transport people to a time in their lives, a moment or even a style. I hope you all enjoy being transported there as much as I do.”

He is in Harrogate on Saturday April 6.

Tickets: Alfie-boe.com