Pensioner found dead at home in Knaresborough as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Knaresborough man who has died.
Frederick John Taylor, 73, was found dead at his home in Knaresborough on March 4, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Taylor’s death.
However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 73-year-old’s family.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Taylor, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email coroner’s officer Sandra Price via [email protected]