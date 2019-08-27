Pedestrian dies after bike collision near Harrogate

A 79-year-old man has died following a collision near Harrogate.

The collision happened at around 7.40am on Saturday, on the B6451 in Dacre Banks outside the village store.

The man, named by North Yorkshire Police as George Redpath from Darley, was involved in a collision with a red racing cycle as he was crossing the road towards the store, having parked his car opposite.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Mr Redpath was crossing the road towards the store having parked his car opposite, when he was in a collision with a red racing cycle being ridden in the direction of Summerbridge.

"The 62-year-old cyclist, also from Darley, was seriously injured and remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable."

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information surrounding the events of the collision to come forward.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rob Roberts, or email Rob.Roberts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident reference number 12190156187 when providing information.