Peace Wood for the Fallen

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, Rotary members in Knaresborough have planted 420 trees near Conyngham Hall to create a Peace Wood.

A Remembrance ceremony was led by the Rev Peter Whittaker with the Last Post and Reveille played by Nick Garrett.

Paul Darley from Royal British Legion said the Lawrence Binyon poem ‘For the Fallen’. This was followed by the ringing of the church bells, 248 changes – one for each Knaresborough man.

Cadets from The Army Foundation College, Girl Guides and Scouts helped to plant trees with a number of dignitaries attending the ceremony.