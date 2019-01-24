Pavilions date for dealer

Knaresborough-based Chris Holmes Antiques, which offers all kinds of unusual decorative pieces, will be at The Pavilions of Harrogate Decorative, Antiques and Art Fair.

The event starts tomorrow (Friday, January 25 at the Great Yorkshire Showground and runs until Sunday (January 27).

The Pavilions of Harrogate Fair brings together many outstanding dealers from the north of England.

The fair is organised by Cooper Events, Somerset and admission to the venue is £5.

A fabulous display of Decorative Arts including a rare Lalique glass car mascot from the Jazz Age will be a major attraction at the fair.

Exhibitor Janice Kehoe, who trades as Solo Antiques, has been selling Decorative Arts for more than 20 years in a career that has taken her around the country and onto TV as an expert in her field.

She will be showing a range of glass, bronze sculpture and other pieces at the winter Pavilions fair.

Janice said: “The craftsmanship, design and style of this period is stunning and the quality of workmanship superb. The skill used to make such beautiful and detailed pieces is incredible.

“I am often asked for advice on starting a collection. Decide what you like, find out about it and talk to a dealer you trust – dealers are always happy to talk about their stock.

“The piece of advice I would give to a collector starting out is to buy the best.”

Visit www.cooperevents.com to find out more about the event and the exhibitors at the fair.