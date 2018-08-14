Pateley's much-loved pharmacy assistant Margaret retires after 55 years

After 55 years of service to Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, much-loved pharmacy assistant Margaret Kendrew has retired.

Widely known for her friendly and caring manner, it’s no surprise that Margaret has become a firm favourite with the customers of Pateley Bridge Pharmacy over the years.

And she’s won numerous awards for her dedication - starting work at the pharmacy when she was just 15 years old, Margaret has been recognised as the country’s best and longest-serving pharmacy assistant.

Dozens of well-wishers popped into the pharmacy before she left, wishing Margaret a happy 70th birthday birthday as well as a happy retirement.

The owner of Pateley Bridge Pharmacy, Samina Khan, said: “Over the years, Margaret has become a great friend, and more like an adopted mother to me, I take inspiration from her.

“Everybody looks up to her, they respect her. She’s very considerate, thoughtful, understanding, and just a wonderful lady. Even though she’s retired, she’s said if I ever need her, she’ll come in and help me, that's just what she's like.

“And Margaret has such a wealth of knowledge, she’s like an encyclopedia of information. If somebody came in and I didn’t know something, I’d ask Margaret, or she’d know someone who did know.

“Every business, town and village needs someone like Margaret, she’s amazing - she’s never let me down, and I will miss her very much.”

And Margaret’s contribution to the Pateley community goes beyond her role at the pharmacy - organising luncheon clubs for the elderly, visiting sick patients in hospital or at home, and volunteering to help others.

When Margaret celebrated 50 years of working at the pharmacy, Samina organised an afternoon tea party for her, and more than 300 people attended - highlighting the fondness and respect that residents have for her.

Margaret said: “I will miss the pharmacy very much, and I will miss the community and the people. But I think it’s time for someone younger to take over, and hopefully they will enjoy it as much as I did.”