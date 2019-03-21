Pateley firm crowned world pie champions - here's the story of their success

Their pies have become synonymous with Pateley Bridge, and now the great reputation of Weatherhead butchers has well and truly gone global, with the firm taking home a glorious victory in the prestigious World Pie Championships.

It’s a huge coup for the team and everyone involved - their winning entry was a wedding pie, scoring a maximum score of 50 out of 50 in the freestyle category, and Weatherheads also won best meat pie entry with their pork, black pudding and caramelised onion pie scoring 49 out of 50, by a judging panel of eight top industry experts.

Andrew Weatherhead said: “What makes our business is 140 years of blood, sweat and tears - total dedication from bosses and through all the staff, and also the love of creating that we have. I think time and patience is also key to the success of the business.

“We use the best sources for free range pork, as local as possible, and use the best quality products possible in our recipes. Creative staff gives us the edge in having great looking and tasty pies.”

Mr Weatherhead praised all staff for their hard work, including new manager Andy Aspinall, and their top bakers.

He said: “A massive amount of thanks and praise has to go to our skilled team of bakers who worked tirelessly to perfect the perfect entries, Nicki, Rebecca and Gavin, you are superstars, take a bow, we’re immensely proud of you.

“And also thank you to our loyal customers who make it possible for us to continue the great work we achieve.”