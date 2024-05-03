Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Murder! Mystery! Suspenders? The Summerbridge Players are performing a 'Whodunnit' comedy show by Karen Doling from Thursday 9th May to Saturday 11th May at 7.30pm at Dacre & Hartwith Village Hall. Tickets are £6 from Todd's in Summerbridge.

Dacre Tennis Club will be opening their three newly modernised courts for free 'Turn up and play' events on Saturday 18th May from 2-5pm and on Monday 20th May from 5pm to dusk. It’s a chance to enjoy informal and friendly tennis. Balls and even rackets are provided and both adults and juniors are very welcome to just turn up on the day. The club is located prominently on the Max Pullan Recreation Ground, Dacre Banks, HG3 4EB. Further enquiries email : [email protected] or call 07714707890.

For further information about the club, which is run by volunteers and open to all, see www.dacretennis.net They have various membership options which represent good value, including a discount for first time members. There is three newly surfaced courts at the Max Pullan Recreation Ground, in an attractive rural setting next to the River Nidd.

This year Christian Aid Week will focus on the cost of living crisis faced by many people around the world. The focus is on how rising food prices costs affect people living in Malawi, and how Christian Aid partners are supporting farmers and their families with the pigeon pea: a low-cost, resilient crop that can help defend against drought and other dangers of climate change. During this fundraising week 12th – 18th May, Christian Aid envelopes will be delivered to houses in the neighbourhood or be available in Churches throughout the district. You can also donate on line at justgiving.com/page/nidderdale-christianaidweek-2004. If you are an income tax-payer make your contribution about 25% more valuable through GIFT AID at no extra expense to yourself. On Saturday, 25th May we shall be holding a Coffee Morning at St Cuthbert’s Church Pateley Bridge from 10am to 12noon. Come and join us to support the charity and return any envelopes received during the week. For more information contact Pat Jackson (phone 01423 712875 or email [email protected]).