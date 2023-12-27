Paramedics called to scene after car leaves the road just outside Knaresborough on Christmas Day

A driver was treated by paramedics after their car left the road outside Knaresborough at Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place on the A661 at Plumpton on Christmas Day at 8.32am.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene after the car left the road and went through a fence before coming to rest in a field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of car managed to get out of the vehicle and was treat by paramedics for minor injuries, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics for minor injuries, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said. (Picture contributed)

Emergency services made the scene and car safe after the crash.

In a separate incident, Knaresborough crews attended a domestic property to deal with a chimney fire at 5.59pm on Christmas Eve involving a log burner.