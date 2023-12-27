Paramedics called to scene after car leaves the road just outside Knaresborough on Christmas Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place on the A661 at Plumpton on Christmas Day at 8.32am.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene after the car left the road and went through a fence before coming to rest in a field.
The driver of car managed to get out of the vehicle and was treat by paramedics for minor injuries, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Emergency services made the scene and car safe after the crash.
In a separate incident, Knaresborough crews attended a domestic property to deal with a chimney fire at 5.59pm on Christmas Eve involving a log burner.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and gave advice to the home owner.