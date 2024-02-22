Pannal neighbourhood news: Coffee and Conversation Group, Creative Club and Fairtrade Shop volunteers plea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is your Pannal news round-up.

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Service led by Rev Brian Hoare at 10.00 am on Sunday February 25. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday March 12 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

ST ROBERT'S: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am, with Taize Evening Worship (also streamed live) at 3.30 pm on Sunday February 25. The website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) gives details of church services and activities in the Chapter House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LET'S TALK FOOD SURVEY: North Yorkshire Council wants to hear your experiences, so that they can look at how to reduce the amount of food waste and make healthy food more accessible. They want people living and working in the county to be involved. The Let’s Talk Food survey is part of the wider conversation that has been taking place about food in North Yorkshire, looking at the whole food system - from how we grow food, what we grow, to what we buy and eat and how much we throw away. Fill in an online survey at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk The survey closes on 1 April 2024.

The Harrogate Fairtrade Shop is looking for new volunteers

CREATIVE CLUB AT TIME TOGETHER: A monthly club where disabled and autistic people aged over 18 in the Harrogate area can learn new skills, make friends, and take home a unique piece of art! The next event is a Paper Crafting Workshop on Thursday 7 March - 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Time Together's premises in Starbeck. Learn the ancient art of origami, fold colourful flowers and make your very own Easter Card for friends and family. The two-hour session is only £5.00. Contact Paul on [email protected] or phone 01423 883992 to book.

NEW COFFEE AND CONVERSATION GROUP: At Harrogate Library Cafe Area on Fridays from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Meet new people and enjoy a chat and a cup of coffee in a warm and relaxing space. No need to book, just go along any Friday morning at 10.30am. Coffee and hot chocolate are £1, tea 50p and a range of biscuits and flapjacks to buy.