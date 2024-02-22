Pannal neighbourhood news: Coffee and Conversation Group, Creative Club and Fairtrade Shop volunteers plea
PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Service led by Rev Brian Hoare at 10.00 am on Sunday February 25. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday March 12 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.
ST ROBERT'S: Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15 am, with Taize Evening Worship (also streamed live) at 3.30 pm on Sunday February 25. The website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) gives details of church services and activities in the Chapter House.
LET'S TALK FOOD SURVEY: North Yorkshire Council wants to hear your experiences, so that they can look at how to reduce the amount of food waste and make healthy food more accessible. They want people living and working in the county to be involved. The Let’s Talk Food survey is part of the wider conversation that has been taking place about food in North Yorkshire, looking at the whole food system - from how we grow food, what we grow, to what we buy and eat and how much we throw away. Fill in an online survey at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk The survey closes on 1 April 2024.
CREATIVE CLUB AT TIME TOGETHER: A monthly club where disabled and autistic people aged over 18 in the Harrogate area can learn new skills, make friends, and take home a unique piece of art! The next event is a Paper Crafting Workshop on Thursday 7 March - 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Time Together's premises in Starbeck. Learn the ancient art of origami, fold colourful flowers and make your very own Easter Card for friends and family. The two-hour session is only £5.00. Contact Paul on [email protected] or phone 01423 883992 to book.
NEW COFFEE AND CONVERSATION GROUP: At Harrogate Library Cafe Area on Fridays from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Meet new people and enjoy a chat and a cup of coffee in a warm and relaxing space. No need to book, just go along any Friday morning at 10.30am. Coffee and hot chocolate are £1, tea 50p and a range of biscuits and flapjacks to buy.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY – HARROGATE FAIRTRADE: Are you enthusiastic about fair trade and playing a part in readjusting the balance of justice in the world? Could you offer 2 hours a week to staff the shop, help customers with their purchases and be able to talk a little about fair trade, as a fair trade champion and shop assistant? You don't need experience in retailing, but it could be an ideal role for you if you’re pleasant, friendly and enthusiastic about fair trade, with a desire to provide good customer service and keep learning (hadca.org.uk/volunteer/result/10498).