Pannal landmark is set for demolition

Demolition work is set to be carried out in Pannal with explosives blasting off the bolts of an 'eyesore' in the centre of the Crimple Valley.

Developer Bellway Homes Limited (Yorkshire) have told residents that the metal chimney on the former Dunlopillo Factory site will be removed on Friday at noon.

Bolts on the bottom of the chimney are to be blown off and it shall be lowered to the ground by a crane which will be put in place.

Harrogate Borough Councillor John Mann, (Con, Pannal), said that while the factory had previously provided employment for the area the knock-on effect of production and visual impact since the closure of the site had often upset residents.

He said: “I would like to stress that they were very good employers, but like a lot of manufacturing there were downsides, which was a smell that was not appreciated by residents.”

He added: “It could also be seen from miles around, and was an eyesore in the centre of the Crimple Valley. I think people will be pleased by the news, so we are asking if they would like to gather to watch this go ahead. It will not be a big explosion, once the bolts are blow off at the bottom a crane will be gently lowering it to the ground, it will be a great spectacle.”

Coun Mannn recommended that those wanting to watch gather at 11.45am on Thirkill Drive.