Pannal Ash JFC well on their way to securing £150,000 for exciting new developments

What a year for Pannal Ash Junior Football Club - not only have they had a fantastic year on pitch, they have attracted incredible support from the community in their bid to raise £150,000 for a new pavilion.

Having secured a 30 year lease on Almsford playing fields, the hard-working team of players, volunteers and coaches have been tireless in their efforts to raise funds.

Most recently, the teams were granted £40,000 by WREN, which gives funding to community projects, and Pannal Co-op has backed the club with a generous donation of more than £2,000.

Excited about having a pavilion that the players and the wider community can call home, club president and founder, Cliff Trotter, said: “It has been a long, long struggle, but it’s all coming together now.

“We have probably about £40,000 left to raise now, and we are so grateful for all the support that we have had so far. We want to open up this new clubhouse to the whole community.

“Building work will start in January, and we hope to have it finished by May. The new facilities will be fantastic, at the moment they turn up to just a field. But with this there will be showers, a kitchen, changing rooms and a lounge.”

In May the club held its very first Almsford community fun day to raise funds, and it was very well attended.

Mr Trotter said having big fundraisers like this have played a key part in driving forward the club.

He said: “Raising £150,000, you’re not talking about a few thousand. It’s difficult to do, but we are so grateful for everyone who has helped us raise the money so far.

“It is vital to the club’s development. For me, I love seeing how the players come on.”