Volunteers’ Week celebration and inspiration

Happy Volunteers' Week! This annual celebration is a time to say a special thank you to all volunteers in and around Ripon for their dedication and the positive difference they make in our city.

Volunteers' Week is also a time to inspire others to get involved and to promote the many different roles with our Connecting Ripon Network members and other local groups. Whatever your interests or availability, there is an ideal role for you, so as well as meeting new people, learning new things and keeping active, you will have fun and go home feeling pretty good! Here are just a few ideas from our HADCA Volunteering Directory.

Are you caring, patient, understanding of adults with learning disabilities and would like your Tuesday evenings to be full of fun and laughter? Ark Ripon need volunteers to help with the running of their club, assisting members with disabilities. You’ll enjoy activities, games and quizzes together.

If you prefer to be out and about and are free during weekdays, being a Bus Chaperonewith Dementia Forward could be for you! You’ll accompany volunteer drivers to collect people for wellbeing services at the charity’s Burton Leonard hub, welcoming everyone onto the bus, ensuring they are sitting comfortably and are safe throughout their journey.

The Ripon Library Volunteers stand at Sights and Sounds of Ripon event

Interested in local history? As an Oral History Volunteer with Ripon Military Heritage Trust, you’ll join a team helping to arrange, record and manage recordings of the memories of veterans and civilians associated with Ripon’s long relationship with the military. You’ll be given training for this fascinating role and will work in pairs.

There are also opportunities to be part of a local ccommunity hub team helping people every day. The Ripon Community House team would love to hear from you if you're good at DIY and could help with jobs around the building, or love meeting and helping people and could provide cover for the reception team. Give them a call on 01765 603631 or pop in to find out more.

Love children and would like the opportunity to be part of their development? Ripon Toy Libraryare looking for enthusiastic and friendly ‘Stay and Play’ Volunteers on Thursday mornings. And if you would be interested in getting more involved in the running of the Toy Library, the team also need more trustees. Find out more by emailing [email protected]

If you haven’t time just now to dedicate to regular volunteering, how about helping out at one of the fantastic one-off events this summer? Ripon Theatre Festival, St Wilfrid’s Procession and Ripon Together’s FunFest are just three of the opportunities.

Like to celebrate Volunteers’ Week? You’re invited to Ripon Library this Saturday 7th June 11am – 1pm to enjoy tea and biscuits, celebrate all library volunteers do and to hear about their role.

Visit hadca.org.uk to be inspired by more opportunities and to learn about our Ripon Power of 10 Volunteering Awards and Rewards Scheme to inspire young people too.