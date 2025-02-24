Updating a will with LCF Law helps protect loved ones and the planet

A Harrogate law firm is warning that an outdated will can create just as many problems as not having one at all, potentially leaving loved ones in legal and financial turmoil.

Personal Law Partner at LCF Law, Hana Gwyn, said: “It is so important to update a will to protect loved ones and ensure personal wishes are honoured. An out of date will often won’t reflect current circumstances, meaning money, possessions and assets may not go to the people you want them to.

"Worse still, loved ones could face unnecessary inheritance tax or costly legal disputes if the will is contested. Updating a will ensures that an estate is distributed according to a person’s current wishes and safeguards their family from avoidable stress.”

According to Hana there are several key life events that trigger the need to update a will, including a new child or stepchild. She said: “Welcoming a new child usually means wills need to be updated to provide for them and to appoint a guardian, should the worst happen to their parents. Stepchildren also require specific legal provisions to ensure personal wishes are honoured.”

Personal law partner, Hana Gwyn and head of personal law, Neil Shaw, from LCF Law plant a tree.

Anyone getting married should also update their will and marriage revokes existing wills in most cases. Hana added: “If you don’t create a new one, assets may be distributed according to default laws rather than personal wishes. Also, a divorce can partially or entirely revoke a will. Until the divorce is legally finalised, the spouse may still inherit under the existing will.”

When relationships change or significant assets are acquired, LCF Law also advises updating a will. Hana said: “Anyone separating from a partner or starting a new significant relationship should consider updating their will. Also, when buying property, starting a business or experiencing changes in financial circumstances, reviewing the current estate is advisable. Additionally, changes in tax rules may require adjustments to maximise tax allowances.”

Finally, if an executor or beneficiary passes away or their circumstances change, a will must be updated accordingly. Hana added: “Even without any of these major life changes, it’s wise to review a will every three to five years to ensure it still aligns with personal wishes and complies with current laws.

"When updating a will, it’s crucial to follow proper legal procedures to ensure the changes are valid. Minor amendments can often be made using a codicil, but substantial changes may require a new will, and people should not make handwritten edits on the original will as this can invalidate it.”

Personal law partner Hana Gwyn from LCF Law.

As part of LCF Law’s commitment to helping people and the planet, the firm is planting a tree for every will it writes or updates through its partnership with the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust. Hana added: “Our partnership is not only protecting our clients but also helping them leave a sustainable legacy for future generations to benefit from and enjoy.”

Contact Hana Gwyn on 01423 502211 or [email protected], or visit the website for more information.