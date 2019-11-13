The Under the Hammer column with FSS Property

Ideal renovation project on Wetherby Road, Harrogate. Detached home with large garden. Guide price £320,000.

Pub with planning permission

The Board Inn is a substantial landmark property right in the centre of Knaresborough, in a bustling location on the corner of High Street and Gracious Street.

A pub with planning permission in the centre of Knaresborough. Guide price £395,000.

With planning permission already approved to develop the pub and build two flats and four houses on the land, this is an interesting opportunity for developers looking for a prime town centre site. Guide price £395,000.

South Harrogate semi

On the edge of Harrogate’s leafy South West side, this traditional three bedroom family home on Whinney Lane, near Ashville College, is a real gem.

The house is ready to move into and would be ideal for a buyer looking for a property for themselves or as a buy to let. Guide price £250,000.

Family semi on Whinney Lane, South West Harrogate. Guide price £250,000.

Harrogate renovation project

It is quite rare for a double-fronted detached house on such a large plot in a prime Harrogate location to go under the hammer.

The location on Wetherby Road, close to the Showground and on the main route out towards the bypass and Leeds, York and the A1, makes this a very appealing proposition.

The size of the garden would allow for an extension, or the whole site could be redeveloped, subject to planning. Guide price £320,000.

Town centre apartment

Staying in Harrogate, we have a two bedroom ground floor apartment in the popular Chatsworth area, within easy walking distance of Kings Road and the town centre.

The property has direct access to a communal garden and car parking. The location and spaciousness of this apartment make it a good option for both first time buyers or landlords wanting to expand their buy to let portfolio. Guide price £100,000.

Country Bungalow

This attractive two bedroom bungalow on Main Street in the picturesque village of Little Ouseburn is currently rented out and generates an income of £660 a month. The tenancy ends in November, leaving it open for an owner occupier or a proven buy to let. The bungalow benefits from off street parking and stunning views across open fields at the back.

Guide price £150,000.

Over 55s Mews

Hollins Hall is an exclusive retirement development set in immaculate grounds and surrounded by the beautiful countryside of Hampsthwaite.

We will be auctioning a two bedroom mews property which is well maintained and ready to move into. Guide price £100,000.

Village Post Office

For those looking for an investment opportunity, the village post office in Horden near Peterlee comprises a trading post office and first and second floor three bedroom maisonette which together yield 18% yield based on the guide price of £65,000.

FSS December property auction Thursday, December 5, 3pm, Pavilions of Harrogate.