Tom Gordon MP: Supporting the NHS: A call for action on all forms of NHS care

The NHS, an institution that has long been the backbone of the UK's healthcare system, is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten its ability to provide the quality care we all deserve.

As we head into another winter of pressure on our hospitals and GP practices, the need to urgently reinforce the NHS and ensure it is fit for the future has never been more critical.

In his speech earlier this week, Keir Starmer failed to address the growing crisis in our GP services. As winter approaches, the situation is only going to worsen, as hospitals brace for increased demand, whilst GP services face ever greater demands whilst also needing to accommodate increased costs as a result of the National Insurance Contributions rise, and other changes in the budget. The government’s inaction – and, ironically, their actions – is only worsening this crisis.

The pressure on the NHS and GP services is not an isolated problem but part of a much larger issue. For years, there has been chronic underinvestment in primary care, with the growing demand for services increasingly outstripping supply.

The government’s failure to prioritise GPs and primary care has created a perfect storm: patients struggle to access the care they need, and when they do, the system is under such strain that they often experience delays, poor continuity of care, or worse, no care at all. This places additional strain on hospitals and emergency services, which, in turn, exacerbates wait times and compromises patient outcomes.

The NHS has long been revered as a symbol of fairness and equity in healthcare. However, without urgent action, its ability to deliver on that promise is in jeopardy. A long-term solution is needed to not only address the immediate crisis but also to future-proof the NHS. This means properly investing in all levels of care, not just hospitals, ensuring that staffing levels are adequate, and providing healthcare workers with the support they need to thrive in an increasingly demanding environment.

Equally important is the need for a comprehensive strategy to better link up health and social care. Patients are often caught between fragmented services, with hospital care, GP practices, social care and mental health support working in silos.

Geographical areas for different services are rarely the same, making cross-area care even harder to coordinate. The current system is neither efficient nor sustainable, and reforms must be put in place to create a more cohesive, patient-centred model that can provide care across all levels—whether in a GP’s office, at home, or in a hospital setting.

The crisis facing our NHS is not an abstract political issue—it affects real people, every single day. The government must prioritise healthcare, putting it front and centre of its agenda. The NHS was a Liberal invention, and the Liberal Democrats and I are proud to continue to fight for its future. It is time for the government to act—not just for today but for the future. After all, it is, quite rightly, one of our nation's proudest achievements.