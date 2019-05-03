Time to appreciate our town

I am writing this on a beautiful sunny afternoon in April having just returned from a wonderful walk around our magnificent town, writes Wetherby Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss.

On the way into town, we crossed the Sports Association playing fields; it was wonderful to see a group of teenagers enjoying a kickabout (it brought back many memories of my youth).

We continued to Bridgefoot where the floral displays provide such a welcoming entrance to the town; they do the town proud.

The volunteers of Wetherby in Bloom are to be congratulated for all their hard work maintaining all the planters and hanging baskets, particularly at the newly planted area around the anchor at the Cluster of Nuts car park.

On the return leg of our walk, we visited the newly completed Devil’s Toenail bike trail which I was pleased and privileged to officially open the previous Saturday.

It was most rewarding to see it being used and enjoyed by grandparents, parents and children of all ages, most of whom wore cycle helmets. Long may it continue.

Earlier in April, we spent a pleasant Saturday evening in the Church Rooms at the monthly Quiz Night as part of the Wetherby Twinning Association Team. My contribution to the team was winning ‘the stand up, sit down bingo’.

It was an honour to be invited to join the members of the Wetherby Men’s Forum to celebrate its 50 anniversary. It was very interesting to hear a brief history of the forum and I reminded the current members of all the good work done by many helpers over the years.

Other enjoyable invitations came from the Wetherby Lions. I was asked to start the Wetherby to Bedale leg of the Barnsley to Bedale cycle ride undertaken by Lion Nigel Keenlyside and his support team.

This charity event aims to publicise the Wetherby Lions Beer Festival on May 24 and 25 in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

We were Guests of Honour at Wetherby Lions Charter Dinner held at The Bay Horse, Kirk Deighton.

Excellent food was served, much fun was had and changing tables after each course ensured that conversations flowed all evening.

Meanwhile, the work of the Town Council goes on. Recently, I attended a meeting with the Police and other interested parties to try to prevent anti-social behaviour at the Weir.

It was very constructive; we are hopeful that we will not get a repeat of last year.

Along with many other objectors, I attended the Leeds Planning Panel Meeting regarding the development of 800 houses at Racecourse Approach. The Panel deferred its decision after three hours of debate.

As I mentioned in a previous report, we carried out a litter pick and collected a massive haul of cigarette ends many of which were near to bins.

I would ask everyone to make sure that cigarette ends get into the bins not on the pavements.

I would like to end by offering my personal thanks to all the volunteer groups that help to make our Town of Wetherby so beautiful.