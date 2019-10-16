The Visit Harrogate column with Richard Spencer

Christmas is coming (I know its only mid October!) but when you are in hospitality and destination marketing it’s the early bird that catches the worm.

I’ve already seen my first reindeer this week loitering in the foyer of Hotel Du Vin and our Christmas Guide has just been signed off – due out 21st October – keep your eyes peeled! A month from now, our famous Christmas Market will open (November 14) and be joined closely by our Christmas lights, lantern parade and shop window competition.

Christmas is special in Harrogate as well as across our borough and you can find its spirit everywhere you look – from RHS Harlow Carr and its Glow event (November 21), to Stockeld Park and its Winter illuminations and Christmas Adventure (November 14), to Lightwater Valleys “Alice in Wonderland” light sculpture trail (November 22) to Ripons Christmas lights switch on November 23.

Its been wonderful to see the people of Harrogate and Yorkshire find their voice following the UCI World Champs and I have been encouraged by the willingness of people and the media to engage in a balanced rather than polarising debate about the impact of this globally televised event. From our perspective, the Tourist Information Centre in Harrogate set new records in terms of visitor numbers and sales – we had no UCI stock left by the end of the week. I was also impressed with a number of operators who went that extra mile to welcome visitors and told us what they were doing so we could advertise it on our marketing channels – they deserved to reap the benefits.

Some facts, stats and stories from our direct experience:

○ Visit Harrogate had its nine busiest ever days on our website – more than the TDF Grand Depart

○ Worldwide search traffic for Harrogate was up by a third – you could tell where the races were being held every day just by the spikes over specific content on the website

○ Whenever a broadcast was made from a specific venue that listing went to the top of the search tree

○ Zwift was the most viewed listing helped by their own digital communication efforts and designing Harrogate into one of their online race courses – a great global legacy for the town

○ Did you know 75 executives from Zwift came to the town from the US to meet and talk business during the event

○ The top 15 countries using our website over the last week have all been from the top cycling countries of Europe

Lastly in cycling I am very pleased to announce that one of the worlds largest gatherings of cycling tour operators has chosen to host their event “The Cycle Summit” in Harrogate in 2020.

This will be the first time for the UK and another chance for us to show the cycling industry why they should bring their business to our towns and villages.

In conjunction with Welcome to Yorkshire, we hosted a visit by the organisers in August. Needless to say, they loved our town and region and could see our commitment to the sport and leisure pursuit in our work in hosting the World Champs. An immediate legacy return from all our UCI efforts.

It’s truly a wonderful life!