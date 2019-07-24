The Under the Hammer column with Thompsons Auctioneers

What an exciting month at Thompsons Auctioneers (Harrogate) Ltd.

We have played host to Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

On the morning of Friday, July 19, a frenzy of camera crews, celebrities and experts descended on the saleroom.

In attendance the celebrities were Dr Ranj Singh (Doctor, television presenter, author and columnist) and Dr Zoe Williams (Doctor and former “Amazon” in the TV series Gladiators) both now resident doctors on This Morning and experts Timothy Medhurst and Stephanie Connell.

After setting up their equipment and making sure that everyone was in place the auction began.

We receive the lots a few weeks before filming so that we can preview them.

We do not know what the celebrities have paid for their lots so you will have to wait until the Autumn when this episode will be aired to see if any profit was made.

The saleroom was incredibly busy with our regular customers who thoroughly enjoyed the day.

Some of the lots included:

Lot 70 – A Victorian silver presentation trophy cup, hallmarked London 1860. “Country of Lancashire Rifle Association presented by The Liverpool Stock Exchange – £85

Lot 90 – A First World War trench art tank in copper and brass circa 1916 – £70

Lot 140 – Roland Paris (German 1894-1945) Aer Deco “card-suit” selector or marker, in the form of a jester, signed R. Paris – £190

Lot 150 – An Art Deco 1920s mantle clock – £75.00

Other interesting lots that we sold over the last few weeks include:

Lot 21 – A Jubilee Riviera OXO slot machine – £180

Lot 54 – 2 shelves of Portmerrion “The Botanic Gardens” storage jars – £150

Lot 127 – Omega automatic 9ct gold wristwatch – £500

Lot 425 – 3 blond elm Ercol carver chairs – £180

Lot 431 – Blond elm Ercol table and four hoop back chairs – £260

Lot 436 – Blond elm Ercol sideboard – £230

If you have any items that you would like appraised then please do not hesitate to contact the saleroom on 01423 709086 and speak to our sale room manager Mr Mike Johnson or view our website www.thompsonsauctioneers.com