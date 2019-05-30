The Under the Hammer column with Thompsons Auctioneers

One of the rules of running a successful auction house is to have eyes in the back of your head, in the blink of an eye you turn round and the space you have just created for another shipment of goods has been filled by someone else.

You would think that in a sale room of some 5,500 square feet we would have ample room, but this is not always the case.

Four boxes of LPs and singles accrued �280 at auction.

Our customers come to view our sale every Thursday evening and always comment on how nice and tidy it all looks. Little do they know that just two days previously it resembled Steptoe and Son’s Yard.

The easiest part of the job is to get the goods for sale through the door and the hardest part is to get the sold goods out of the door.

So for all you budding bidders please remember to collect your goods as soon as possible.

Our catalogue is uploaded onto our website www.thompsonsauctioneers.com every Wednesday from 3pm, where you will be able to find all lots, descriptions and estimates for Fridays auction.

A pine door with leaded glass was bid to �230.

All the information you will need to both buy and sell is available on our website, if you are unable to access a computer then please do not hesitate to contact Mr Michael Johnson our sale room manager on 01423 709086 who will be more than happy to assist you.

We are open for viewing on Thursday 4.30pm to 7.45pm and on Friday from 9.30am. The auction starts at 11am.

If you would like an appraisal or a home visit on goods you may like to auction then please do not hesitate to contact us, via email info@thompsonsauctioneers.com or on 01423 709086.

We also offer a full house clearance service.

A pair of retro ceiling lights and a mushroom table lamp fetched �170.

We look forward to a busy summer and to welcoming any new customers to Thompsons Auctioneers (Harrogate) Ltd.

A Washburn X series electric guitar with case and amp realised �150.