The Under the Hammer column with Tennants Auctioneers

An important piece of American motoring history, in the form of a 1938 Packard Super Eight Golfer’s Coupe, is to be included in Tennants Auctioneers’ sale of Motor Vehicles and Automobilia on Saturday, September 28 with an estimate of £75,000-£85,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

Built by the Packard Motor Car Company of Detroit, Michigan, this exceptional car offers a rare opportunity to own a genuine piece of Detroit’s legendary automotive legacy as examples are seldom offered for sale outside of the United States.

This 1987 Porsche 3.2 Carrera Coupe Sport has a sale estimate of �35,000-�40,000.

The Packard Super Eight is recognised throughout the world, in part due to its inclusion in numerous Hollywood blockbusters.

Most notably a black 1941 example was used extensively in The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1972.

This completely restored icon of automobile engineering and 1930s style has a twin eight-cylinder, a 5.7 litre engine and is offered in the original Packard ivory cream colour palette with an immaculate leather interior, a classic ‘dickey’ seat and a Continental style rear mounted spare tyre.

The model was known as the Golfer’s Coupe because it includes a hatch specifically designed to transport a set of golf clubs.

A 1968 Jaguar 240, estimate: �15,000-�17,000 (Motor Cars, Motorcycles and Automobilia Sale, 28 September).

The car was imported from the United States in 2005 and has since been well exhibited in events nationwide; it even took first prize at the Stars and Stripes American Car Show at Tatton Park in 2014.

Other classic vehicles on offer in the auction include a 1987 Porsche 3.2 Carrera Coupe Sport (£35,000-£40,000 plus premium), a 2003 Land Rover Defender Icon (£11,000-£13,000 plus premium) and a 1968 Jaguar 240 (£15,000-£17,000 plus premium).

Collectors should also look out for a Jaguar 1969 E-type Coupe, a 1928 Sunbeam 16.9 Saloon, a 1959 Land Rover Series II and a rare 2004 Carbon Black BMW Club Sport Coupe.

Amongst a wide selection of automobilia are several personalised car registrations – the highlight being the desirable ‘DR 11’ number plate (£40,000-£50,000 plus premium).

