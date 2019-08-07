The Under the Hammer column with Tennants Auctioneers

From an era when international travel was a serious undertaking, comes a sturdy but stylish late 19th century trunk by Louis Vuitton, due to be sold in Tennants Auctioneer’s Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale on Saturday, August 17 at the Leyburn auction centre.

Louis Vuitton established his eponymous brand in 1854, having served his apprenticeship as a trunk maker, cleverly spotting an opportunity to make flat-topped trunks, which were easily stacked compared with the traditional dome-topped variety.

Circa 1810-1820 Patchwork Coverlet, featuring quartered circles known as a 'jockey hat' design - �500-700.

The rectangular design, along with durable canvas coating, soon became a firm favourite with the wealthy traveller in both London and Paris, and the international fashion house was born.

The trunk, which is estimated to sell between £2,500-3,500 (plus buyer’s premium), is covered in Vuitton’s distinctive checkerboard ‘Damier’ canvas that was introduced in 1888 and is still being used today.

Currently, the sampler market appears to be seeing a surge in renewed interest, with some very strong recent results, especially for good early examples.

On offer in this sale is a superb late 17th century band sampler, worked by ‘Mary Squire aged 7’, who rather charmingly embroidered her letters ‘s’ and ‘q’ backwards (estimate: £400-600 plus bp); together with an early 19th century sampler by ‘Mary Gascoigne aged 8’ depicting ‘Noseley Hall, Seat of Sir Arthor Heazelrigs’ (estimate: £200-300 plus bp).

Late 17th Century Band Sampler, worked by 'Mary Sqvire Is My Name I Was 7 Year Old When I Wrought The Same - The Year Of Our Lord Gord 1692' - �400-600.

In addition, there are several interesting 19th century schoolgirl sewing samplers.

Antique quilts are well represented, with a beautifully preserved example dating to 1800-1820 on offer with an estimate of £600-800 (plus bp).

The patchwork has a central chinoiserie panel surrounded by colourful glazed chintz, condition suggests it has never been used. From the same private collection comes an early 19th century patchwork quilt featuring an intricate 32-point mariner’s compass design (estimate: £600-800 plus bp) and an early 19th century quilt featuring quartered circles known as a ‘jockey hat’ design (estimate: £500-800 plus bp).

The auction will also see the sale of Part II of the Jan Hassard Heritage Quilt Collection, which include examples from America, Canada, France and the UK.

Also of note are a collection of knitting sheaths, many with provenance from the Yorkshire Dales, also two lots of pretty 19th century children’s and dolls’ shoes and a collection of Charles Horner and other hat pins. A quantity of good lace including Irish tambour, Brussels, Honiton and Irish crochet sits alongside an array of costume from Victorian dress and buckskin breeches to 1920s and contemporary fashion by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Christian Lacroix.

Luxury accessories will conclude the sale, with the likes of Gucci belts, bags by Burberry, Mulberry and Prada and Hermes scarves, together with a collection of perfume advertising display bottles, sourced through the Tennants’ Harrogate branch.

