The Under the Hammer column with Tennants Auctioneers

The market for traditional furniture has waned somewhat since its heyday in the 1990s, but a revival maybe just around the corner.

The Tennants’ Country House sale on the 27th April saw many great successes, notably a collection of Chinese jade that surpassed expectations to sell for £30,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

An 18th Century Serving or Dining Table. It sold for �5,200.

However, the main talking point was the strength of the furniture prices, with enthusiastic bidding from both trade and private individuals.

The encouraging results were seen all round for period furniture, with oak and country examples selling particularly strongly, such as a good George III Oak Joined Box Settle that sold for £1,700 (plus buyer’s premium).

Further highlights from the varied section included a mid-18th Century serving or dining table which sold for £5,200 (plus buyer’s premium), this after a flurry of competing bids on the telephone and in the room.

A Harrogate sourced late 17th Century William and Mary burr walnut inlaid marquetry chest of drawers, also sold well for £3,500 (plus buyer’s premium), despite the need for extensive restoration.

This 1952 Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle sold for �40,000.

Obviously, it is clearly too soon to start cheering and heralding the return of top prices for antique furniture, but these results, put alongside other recent positive hammer prices in our regular Antiques and Interiors Sales, do show signs growth. Watch this space!

In other news, Tennants’ unsurpassed calendar of sales, spanning 27 specialist departments, continues to produce spectacular results for myriad lots in a whole host of areas of interest.

Early May saw a very strong Motor Cars, Motorcycles and Automobilia auction, including the ultimate symbol of 1970s success – a 1972 gold Rolls Royce Corniche II that sold for £51,000 (plus buyer’s premium), and, amongst other treasures a classic 1952 Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle that sold for £40,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

The full results are now available online.

But if home comforts are more your cup of tea, then look no further than the Saturday, May 18 Costume, Accessories and Textiles sale which includes, amongst the many wonderful lots from across four centuries, the Jan Hassard Collection of Quilts.

Jan has been a quilter and embroiderer for over 40 years, building up an extraordinary collection of antique examples, alongside her work as a busy quilting tutor and invited judge for the Quilters’ Guild of the British Isles. Jan’s initial interest in heritage quilts was inspired by her experience of collecting Canadian Red Cross quilts.

As a baby she and her mother were issued with two of these quilts, having been bombed out in Surrey in October 1944, and examples of Canadian Red Cross quilts are on offer in the sale.

Her eclectic textile collection has been gathered from many places, including the USA, Canada, France, the North of England and Wales, and all the textiles have proven provenance.

Many interesting stories have come from the acquisitions and Jan has met many dealers and collectors over the years.

The collection will be sold in sales throughout 2019.

