The Under the Hammer column with Morphets Of Harrogate

Morphets Fine Art and Antique catalogue sale held at the start of the month saw some excellent results and a few surprises!

Many of the star performers in the sale were consigned by Sir Andrew and Lady Buchanan and George Buchanan of Hodsock Priory, Nottinghamshire.

This 17th century marriage cabinet sold for �5,500.

They included this beautiful 17th century South German marriage cabinet, painted with a bride and groom amongst naïve flowers and love motifs, which saw the phone lines battle it out against the internet before achieving a hammer price of £5,500 against an estimate of £2,500-3,500.

Also from Hodsock Priory was this 19th century Chinese iron bell, ‘The Harrar Bell’, which was sold to a buyer from Germany for £2,000.

Whilst perhaps the highlight of the sale was this pair of 17th century ancestral portraits, pictured here.

Depicting Wm Mellish Esq and his wife Martha, ancestors of the Buchanan family, a protracted battle between the phone lines saw these fine oil paintings achieve a hammer of £13,000 against an estimate of £7,000 – £9,000

This dog-like taxidermy creature sold for �950 at auction.

The most surprising result of the auction was secured by this unusual piece of taxidermy, pictured here.

The 19th century miniature dog-like creature, formed from other animal elements, drew a great deal of interest and was eventually sold to an internet buyer in New York for a hammer of £950 against an estimate of £80-120.

Proof of both the worldwide reach of auctions via the internet these days and the adage each to their own!

Sold alongside the Fine Art auction was the Hayhurst Library Part III: Naval History.

There were good results across the board in this section of the sale with the top hammer price being achieved by a first edition of ‘Signals for the Royal Navy and Ships under Convoy..’ by John Millan. Published in 1746 and including hand coloured flags and the ink ownership signature of Admiral Lord Mark Robert Kerr it achieved a hammer price of £1,850.

As we move into Autumn a few more dates for your diary.

The final part of the Hayhurst library – Part IV: Victorian Literature and Bindings will come under the hammer of Saturday, October 19.

Whilst Morphets next Fine Art and Antique catalogue sale will be held on Thursday, November 28, with the bi-annual Fine Wine, Vintage Port and Whisky being held on the preceding evening.

Entries are now being accepted for the Fine Art and Antique Sale until the entry deadline of 1st November and for the Fine Wine, Vintage Port and Whisky sale until the entry deadline of Friday, October 25.

○ If you have items you are considering consigning for either of these sales please do not hesitate to contact the Morphets team on 01423 530030.